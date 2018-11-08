ദീപാവലി ബോണസ് നല്കിയില്ല, കരാര് ജീവനക്കാര് പണിമുടക്കി എയര് ഇന്ത്യ സേവനം താളംതെറ്റി
മുംബൈ: കരാര് ജീവനക്കാര് പണിമുടക്കിയതിനെ തുടര്ന്ന് മുംബൈ വിമാനത്താവളത്തില് നിന്നുള്ള എയര് ഇന്ത്യ വിമാനങ്ങള് വൈകി. വ്യാഴാഴ്ച രാവിലെയാണ് സംഭവം. പ്രതിസന്ധി രൂക്ഷമായതിനെ തുടര്ന്ന് ജോലികഴിഞ്ഞു പോയ സ്ഥിരജീവനക്കാരെ തിരിച്ചെത്തിച്ച് എയര് ഇന്ത്യ സേവനം പുനരാരംഭിച്ചു.
മൂന്നു മണിക്കൂറോളമാണ് പത്തോളം ആഭ്യന്തര സര്വീസുകളും മൂന്ന് അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര സര്വീസുകളും വൈകിയതായി എയര് ഇന്ത്യ വക്താവ് മാധ്യമങ്ങളെ അറിയിച്ചു. എന്നാല് പതിനാറ് സര്വീസുകള് വൈകിയെന്ന് മുംബൈ വിമാനത്താവള വക്താവ് പറയുന്നു.
ദീപാവലിയോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് കരാര് ജീവനക്കാര്ക്ക് ബോണസ് നല്കിയില്ലെന്ന കാരണത്താലാണ് ബുധനാഴ്ച രാത്രി മുതല് ജീവനക്കാര് പണിമുടക്ക് നടത്തിയത്. എയര് ഇന്ത്യയുടെ സഹസ്ഥാപനമായ എയര് ഇന്ത്യ ട്രാന്സ്പോര്ട്ട് സര്വീസ് ലിമിറ്റഡിലെ കരാര് ജീവനക്കാരാണ് പണിമുടക്ക് നടത്തിയത്.
കരാര് ജീവനക്കാരുള്പ്പെടെ അയ്യായിരത്തോളം ജീവനക്കാര് ഈ സ്ഥാപനത്തിനുണ്ട്. വിമാനത്താവളങ്ങളിലെ സേവനങ്ങളാണ് ഇതിലെ ജീവനക്കാര് നല്കുന്നത്. സര്വീസുകള് വൈകിയതില് യാത്രക്കാര് ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ പ്രതിഷേധം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി.
#AirIndia Why did I book this fatichar airline. 676 from Kol to Mum delayed by 3 hrs. No announcement. No staff. Just an SMS five minutes before departure time. And with news of the strike in Mumbai wish someone would tell us if this bloody flight will take off or not— Anand Sivakumaran (@Anandloki) 8 November 2018
#airindia the call centre has no clue and confirms that the IA625 scheduled to depart at 8.25am is on time at 9.10 am! What a joke!!!!— Sumanto Dey (@dey_sumanto) 8 November 2018
This is how a business in service industry is not to be run. #shamefulairindia @MoCA_GoI @narendramodi @airindiain https://t.co/LEvnS55IjE
@sureshpprabhu Air India flash strike at Mumbai t2. Waitinf since 2 hours for checkin no ground st https://t.co/DpZBiV7b6P— Ami Shah (@ami7912) 7 November 2018