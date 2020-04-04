ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: കോവിഡ് 19-നെതിരായ പോരാട്ടത്തില്‍ ഇന്ത്യയും അമേരിക്കയും ഒന്നിച്ചുപോരാടുമെന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി മോദി. ഇതുസംബന്ധിച്ച് അമേരിക്കന്‍ പ്രസിഡന്റുമായി വിശദമായ ചര്‍ച്ച നടത്തിയെന്നും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി അറിയിച്ചു.

'അമേരിക്കന്‍ പ്രസിഡന്റ് ഡൊണാള്‍ഡ് ട്രംപുമായി വിശദമായി ടെലഫോണില്‍ സംസാരിച്ചു. വളരെ നല്ലൊരു ചര്‍ച്ച ഞങ്ങള്‍ നടത്തി. കോവിഡ് 19 നെ നേരിടാന്‍ ഇന്ത്യ- യുഎസ് പങ്കാളിത്തത്തിന്റെ മുഴുവന്‍ കഴിവും പ്രയോജനപ്പെടുത്താമെന്ന് ഇരുവരും ധാരണയിലെത്തി'. - മോദി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

Had an extensive telephone conversation with President @realDonaldTrump. We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2020

