പൂണെ: സാമൂഹിക പ്രവര്‍ത്തക തൃപ്തി ദേശായ് കരുതല്‍ തടങ്കലിലാണെന്ന് വാര്‍ത്താ ഏജന്‍സിയായ എഎന്‍ഐ റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്തു. ശബരിമല വിഷയവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് ചര്‍ച്ച നടത്താനായി പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിയെ കാണണമെന്ന് ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ട് ഇവര്‍ ബുധനാഴ്ച അഹ്മദ്‌നഗര്‍ എസ്പിയെ സമീപിച്ചിരുന്നു. വ്യാഴാഴ്ച മോദിയുടെ ഷിര്‍ദി സന്ദര്‍ശന വേളയില്‍ കൂടിക്കാഴ്ച അനുവദിക്കണമെന്നും അല്ലാത്ത പക്ഷം അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ ഷിര്‍ദി യാത്ര തടയുമെന്നും തൃപ്തി ദേശായ് ഭീഷണിപ്പെടുത്തിയിരുന്നു. ഇതിന് പിന്നാലെ വ്യാഴാഴ്ച രാവിലെയാണ് ഇവര്‍ പോലീസ് കാവലില്‍ വീട്ടുതടവിലായത്.

അതേസമയം പോലീസ് നടപടിയില്‍ പ്രതിഷേധമറിയിച്ച് തൃപ്തി ദേശായ് രംഗത്തെത്തി. ഞങ്ങള്‍ ഷിര്‍ദിയിലേക്ക് പോകാന്‍ തയ്യാറെടുക്കുമ്പോഴേക്കും പോലീസ് ഇവിടെയെത്തി തടയുകയായിരുന്നു. പ്രതിഷേധമറിയിക്കാനുള്ള ഞങ്ങളുടെ അവകാശത്തെ അടിച്ചമര്‍ത്താനുള്ള ശ്രമമാണിത്. തൃപ്തി പറഞ്ഞു.

