മുംബൈ: എ.ബി.വി.പി. ദേശീയ സെക്രട്ടറി അനികേത് ഓവ്ഹാൽ നദിയില്‍ മുങ്ങിമരിച്ചു.. മഹാരാഷ്ട്രയിലെ നന്ദുര്‍ബാര്‍ ജില്ലയിലാണ് അപകടം നടന്നത്.

അനികേതും സുഹൃത്തുക്കളും ധദ്ഗാവ് പ്രദേശത്തെ നദിയില്‍ നീന്താന്‍ പോയതായിരുന്നുവെന്നും പിന്നീട് അദ്ദേഹം ചുഴിയില്‍പ്പെട്ടതായും എ.ബി.വി.പി. നേതാക്കള്‍ അറിയിച്ചു.

രണ്ടുവര്‍ഷം മുമ്പാണ് അനികേത് എ.ബി.വി.പി. മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര സെക്രട്ടറി പദത്തില്‍നിന്ന് ദേശീയ പദവിയിലേക്ക് എത്തിയത്.

ABVP family is heartbroken and shaken by the untimely demise of our National Secretary Aniket Ovhal.



With his demise, we have lost a committed karyakarta, and the nation has lost a face of social and student movement, who continuously strived for welfare of students.



ॐ शांति। pic.twitter.com/sd67OIF7F0