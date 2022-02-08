ഇറ്റാനഗര്‍: അരുണാചല്‍ പ്രദേശില്‍ ഹിമപാതത്തില്‍പ്പെട്ട ഏഴ് സൈനികര്‍ മരിച്ചതായി സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ച് സൈന്യം. കാമെങ് സെക്ടറിലുണ്ടായ ഹിമപാതത്തില്‍ ഫെബ്രുവരി ആറിനാണ് സൈനികര്‍ കുടുങ്ങിയത്. മൃതദേഹങ്ങള്‍ കണ്ടെടുത്തുവെന്നും സൈന്യം ഔദ്യോഗികമായി അറിയിച്ചു.

വ്യോമമാര്‍ഗമുള്ള രക്ഷാപ്രവര്‍ത്തനത്തിന് പ്രത്യേക ദൗത്യംഘത്തെ നിയോഗിച്ചിരുന്നു. പ്രദേശത്ത് കഴിഞ്ഞ കുറച്ചു ദിവസമായി മോശം കാലാവസ്ഥയും മഞ്ഞ് വീഴ്ചയുമുണ്ടെന്നും സൈന്യം പ്രസ്താവനയില്‍ അറിയിച്ചു. പട്രോളിങ്ങിനിടെയാണ് സൈനികര്‍ അപകടത്തില്‍പ്പെട്ടത്.

Seven Army personnel who were struck by avalanche in high altitude area of Kameng Sector in Arunachal Pradesh on 6 Feb have been confirmed dead, their bodies retrieved from the avalanche site: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/2SZMML8GzC