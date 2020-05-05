ഡൽഹിയിലെ സൈനികാശുപത്രിയില് 24 പേര്ക്ക് കോവിഡ് 19
ന്യൂഡല്ഹി:ഇന്ത്യന് ആര്മിയുടെ ഡല്ഹി റിസര്ച്ച് ആന്ഡ് റെഫറല് ആശുപത്രിയില് 24 പേര്ക്ക് കോവിഡ് 19 സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു. കൂടുതല് രോഗികളുടെ പരിശോധനാഫലം കൂടി ലഭിക്കാനുണ്ട്.
സൈനികാശുപത്രിയില് പ്രവേശിക്കപ്പെട്ട സൈനികരും വിരമിച്ച സൈനികരും ഉള്പ്പടെ 24 പേര്ക്കാണ് കോവിഡ് സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്. ഓങ്കോളജി വിഭാഗത്തില് പ്രവേശിപ്പിക്കപ്പെട്ടവരാണ് ഇവര്.
ഇവരെ ബേസ് ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റിയതായി കരസേനാ വൃത്തങ്ങള് അറിയിച്ചു.
#UPDATE 24 patients, including serving & retired military personnel & dependents, admitted in Army Hospital (Research and Referral) all from Oncology Department have tested positive for the virus and shifted to Base Hospital in Delhi Cantt: Colonel Aman Anand, Army Spokesperson https://t.co/191JHonQgD— ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020
