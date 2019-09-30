ഗാന്ധിനഗര്‍: ഗുജറാത്തിലെ ബനസ്‌കന്ദയില്‍ ബസ് മറിഞ്ഞ് 21 പേര്‍ മരിച്ചു. നിരവധി പേര്‍ക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. അപകടത്തില്‍പ്പെട്ട ബസ്സില്‍ 50 ലധികം പേര്‍ ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നുവെന്നാണ് പ്രാഥമിക വിവരം. നാട്ടുകാരും പോലീസും ചേര്‍ന്നാണ് രക്ഷാപ്രവര്‍ത്തനം നടത്തിയത്.

PM Narendra Modi: Devastating news from Banaskantha. I'm extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an accident. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. The local administration is providing all possible help to the injured. May they recover soon. https://t.co/ZbhGD6vtoS pic.twitter.com/ZjUOTR9nHW