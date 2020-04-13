മുംബൈ: മുബൈയില്‍ കോവിഡ് 19 ബാധിച്ച് മരിച്ചവരുടെ എണ്ണം 100 കടന്നു. ഇവിടെ ഇന്ന് റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്തത് ഒമ്പതു മരണങ്ങളാണ്. 150 പുതിയ കേസുകളും റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഇതോടെ നഗരത്തില്‍ അസുഖം ബാധിച്ചവരുടെ എണ്ണം 1549 ആയി

ധാരാവിയില്‍ രണ്ടുപോസിറ്റീവ് കേസുകളാണ് ഇന്ന് റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്തത്. ഇവിടെ 49 പേര്‍ക്കാണ് രോഗം സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചത്. സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് രോഗബാധിതരുടെ എണ്ണം 2000 കടന്നു.

Mumbai: 150 new positive cases & 9 deaths reported today in Mumbai. Of the 9 deaths today, 7 had co-morbidity. Total number of cases now stands at 1549 and total deaths at 100 in the city. 43 patients have been discharged today; total 141 discharged till date. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/n5eFSfYDWe