ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: അമേരിക്കയില്‍ ഒരു ഇന്ത്യക്കാരനും മൂന്ന് ഇന്ത്യന്‍ വംശജരും കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു. വിദേശകാര്യമന്ത്രി സുഷമസ്വരാജ് ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെയാണ് ഇക്കാര്യം അറിയിച്ചത്‌. സിന്‍സിനാറ്റിയില്‍ നടന്ന സംഭവത്തെ കുറിച്ച് ഞായറാഴ്ച യുഎസിലെ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ അംബാസിഡര്‍ ഔദ്യോഗികമായി അറിയിച്ചതായി സുഷമസ്വരാജ് ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

Indian Ambassador in United States @IndianEmbassyUS has informed me about the killing of four persons in Cincinnati on Sunday evening. One of them was an Indian national on a visit to US while others were persons of Indian origin. /1

കൊലപാതകത്തിന് കാരണം വംശീയ വിദ്വേഷമാകാനുള്ള സാധ്യത സുഷമസ്വരാജ് തള്ളിക്കളഞ്ഞു. യുഎസ് സന്ദര്‍ശനത്തിനെത്തിയതായിരുന്നു കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ട ഇന്ത്യക്കാരന്‍. മറ്റു മൂന്നു പേരും ഇന്ത്യന്‍ വംശജരാണ്.

സംഭവത്തെ കുറിച്ച് പോലീസ് അന്വേഷണം ആരംഭിച്ചതായും ന്യൂയോര്‍ക്കിലെ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ കൗണ്‍സല്‍ ജനറല്‍ കാര്യങ്ങള്‍ ഏകോപിപ്പിക്കുന്നതായും സുഷമസ്വരാജ് കൂട്ടിച്ചേര്‍ത്തു.

The matter is under investigation by the Police but it is not a hate crime. Our Consul General in New York is coordinating with the concerned authorities and will keep me informed me on this. @IndiainNewYork /2