ന്യൂഡൽഹി: അസമിൽ ബ്രഹ്മപുത്ര നദിയിൽ ബോട്ടുകൾ പരസ്പരം കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച്‌ ഒരാൾ മരിച്ചു. അപകടത്തില്‍ 50ലേറെ പേരെ കാണാതായി. ഇരു ബോട്ടുകളിലുമായി നൂറിലേറെ യാത്രക്കാർ ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നതായാണ് റിപ്പോർട്ട്. ഇവരിൽ 42 പേരെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തിയതായാണ് വിവരം.

ബുധനാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട്‌ അസമിലെ ജോർഹത് ജില്ലക്ക് സമീപത്തായി നിമതി ഘട്ടിനരികെയാണ് അപകടമുണ്ടായത്. നിമതി ഘട്ടിൽ നിന്ന് മജൂളിലേക്ക് പോവുകയായിരുന്ന മാ കമല എന്ന സ്വകാര്യ ബോട്ടും എതിർ ദിശയിൽ നിന്ന് വരുന്ന സർക്കാർ ബോട്ടുമാണ് പരസ്പരം കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ചത്. 

അപകടത്തിൽ അസം മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി ഹിമന്ത ബിശ്വ ആശങ്ക പ്രകടിപ്പിച്ചു. എൻഡിആർഎഫിന്റെയും എസ്ഡിആർഎഫിന്റെയും സഹായത്തോടെ അതിവേഗത്തിൽ രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം ഏകോപിപ്പിക്കാൻ മജൂൾ - ജോർഹത്ത് ജില്ലാ ഭരണകൂടത്തിന് നിർദ്ദേശം നൽകി.

യാത്രക്കാരെ രക്ഷിക്കാൻ സാധ്യമായ എല്ലാ ശ്രമങ്ങളും നടത്തുകയാണെന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു. 

 
 