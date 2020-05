Happy Mother’s Day to you Mrs. Kurian... 🎉🥰 you’ve done a good job bringing up such a beautiful child 🤗🥳🥳🥳🥰🥰😌😌😌😌 We love you sooo much amma 😘😘🥰🥰😇😇🥳🥳 thank u ammuuuu 🤗🤗

A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial) on May 10, 2020 at 6:56am PDT