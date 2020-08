Happy birthday you crazy little creature, damn we r getting old fast, especially u 🙈💃🏼😜. Can’t believe how lucky I’m that I found someone who don’t find me too annoying and (sometimes) laugh at my lame jokes. I will try my hardest to keep u smiling ❤️👩🏽‍🤝‍👨🏼 @taapsee

A post shared by Mathias Boe (@mathias.boe) on Jul 31, 2020 at 11:52pm PDT