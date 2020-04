Just before the interval sequence of #Manmarziyaan One of my favourite moments in the film. As an actor who has acted in quite a few films now I have probably dressed up as a bride many times but this was the first one in Gurudwara. Have only seen gurudwara weddings so closely in real life during the wedding functions of family members, friends n relatives. So here I’m sitting n thinking........ end mein kadah prashaad real mein milega ki nahi 💁🏻‍♀️ #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Apr 19, 2020 at 8:15am PDT