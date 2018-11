😄😍❤️ HAPPY DIWALI 🎉🎵💃🏻 Here’s wishing you & all your loved ones a blessed festive season!!!😇❤️💃🏻Thank you @pritam_shikhare @nupur_popeye & uncle for inviting us home & treating us to the BEST meal ever!!! ❤️🙏😍 true spirit of #diwali #family #friends #celebrations #happiness & our little dancing Buddha 😄💃🏻🎵 I love you guys!!!!❤️

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Nov 6, 2018 at 11:30am PST