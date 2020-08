Family is such a mighty word. Family loves us, protects us, makes us feel valued. We run to the security of our families the moment we feel threatened. Yet so many families have been destroyed forever by Corona, the landslide in Rajamala, the plane crash at Kozhikode. So many memories, dreams, hopes and aspirations cut short by the cruel hand of fate. Thinking of all of them...as I realise how fortunate some of us are ensconced in the warmth of our own family on such a stormy rainy night. #Family#PrayersForHealing

