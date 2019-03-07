The idea was almost preposterous. An almost bald head, barely any make-up and a huge scar was not the norm for @vogue. But, I guess that's my new normal. Of course I had my reservations, and, if I dare say, insecurities - but a candid conversation with the lovely ladies @priya_tanna and @anaitashroffadajania cleared my doubts. And before I knew it, I was standing in front of the camera, ready to uncover my new reality. The icing on the cake was the fact that I needed one-third of the time for hair and make-up😄. So I closed my eyes and jumped into it, full throttle, and this is the result. Thank you, @meghamahindru for telling my story; and thank you @ridburman for understanding my story and saying it so beautifully through your lens. If there's a piece of advice I can give you all after this, it would be to 'Find your new normal'. It's very liberating. Click on the link in the bio to read the full article! #SwitchOnTheSunshine #OneDayAtATime

