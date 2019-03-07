സോണാലി ബെന്ദ്രെ ഒരു അഭിനേതാവ് മാത്രമല്ല. അര്ബുദത്തിനെതിരായ പോരാട്ടത്തിന്റെ പ്രതീകം കൂടിയാണിന്ന്. അര്ബുദത്തിന്റെ കഠിനവഴികള് താണ്ടി ജീവിതത്തിലേയ്ക്ക് തിരിച്ചുവരുന്നവര്ക്കുള്ള പ്രചോദനം കൂടിയാണ്.
കാന്സര് ചികിത്സയ്ക്കുശേഷം വീണ്ടും ക്യാമറയ്ക്ക് മുന്നിലെത്തിയിരിക്കുകയാണ് സോണാലി. വോഗിനുവേണ്ടിയുള്ള ഒരു ഫോട്ടോഷൂട്ടിലാണ് അര്ബുദത്തിന്റെ അടയാളങ്ങളൊന്നും തന്നെ മറയ്ക്കാതെ സോണാലി പോസ് ചെയ്തത്.
ചിത്രങ്ങള് മാത്രമല്ല, അതിനൊപ്പം പ്രചോദിപ്പിക്കുന്ന ഒരു കുറിപ്പുമിട്ടിട്ടുണ്ട് സോണാലി തന്റെ ഇന്സ്റ്റഗ്രാം അക്കൗണ്ടില്. 'ഈ ആശയം തന്നെ യുക്തിക്ക് നിരക്കുന്നതായിരുന്നില്ല. മുടി ഏതാണ്ട് പൂര്ണമായി കൊഴിഞ്ഞ തല. വളരെ കുറച്ച് മാത്രം മേക്കപ്പ്. അര്ബുദത്തിന്റെ ഒരു വലിയ അടയാളവും. സാധാരണനിലയില് ഇത് വോഗിന് പതിയുള്ളതല്ല. പക്ഷേ, എനിക്ക് ഇപ്പോള് തോന്നുന്നു. എന്നെ സംബന്ധിച്ചിടത്തോളം ഇതാണ് ഇപ്പോള് സ്വാഭാവികമായ കാര്യം. തുറന്നു പറയുകയാണെങ്കില് എനിക്ക് എന്റേതായ ചില ആശങ്കകളും ആകുലതകളും ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നു. എന്നാല്, പ്രിയ താന്നയയും അനൈത ഷ്രോഫുമായി നടത്തിയ ആശയവിനിമയം എന്റെ എല്ലാ ആശങ്കകളും അകറ്റി.
The idea was almost preposterous. An almost bald head, barely any make-up and a huge scar was not the norm for @vogue. But, I guess that's my new normal. Of course I had my reservations, and, if I dare say, insecurities - but a candid conversation with the lovely ladies @priya_tanna and @anaitashroffadajania cleared my doubts. And before I knew it, I was standing in front of the camera, ready to uncover my new reality. The icing on the cake was the fact that I needed one-third of the time for hair and make-up😄. So I closed my eyes and jumped into it, full throttle, and this is the result. Thank you, @meghamahindru for telling my story; and thank you @ridburman for understanding my story and saying it so beautifully through your lens. If there's a piece of advice I can give you all after this, it would be to 'Find your new normal'. It's very liberating. Click on the link in the bio to read the full article! #SwitchOnTheSunshine #OneDayAtATime
അതിന് മുന്പ് തന്നെ എനിക്ക് അറിയാമായിരുന്നു ഞാന് കാമറയ്ക്ക് മുന്നില് എന്റെ പുതിയ യാഥാര്ഥ്യം വെളിപ്പെടുത്തുകയാണെന്ന് അറിയാമായിരുന്നു. സത്യം പറയുകയാണെങ്കില് പണ്ടേതിന്റെ മൂന്നിലൊന്ന് സമയം മതി എനിക്ക് ഇപ്പോള് മുടിചീകി, മേക്കപ്പിട്ട് ഒരുങ്ങാന്. പണ്ട് ഈ മുടിയായിരുന്നു എല്ലാം. ഇന്നത് ഞാന് കാര്യമാക്കുന്നേയില്ല. തുടക്കത്തില് വിഗും തൊപ്പിയും സ്കാര്ഫും അണിയുകയായിരുന്നു. അതൊക്കെ എത്രമാത്രം വൃത്തികെട്ടവയാണെന്ന് ഞാന് തിരിച്ചറിഞ്ഞു. തലയില് മുടിയില്ല എന്ന യാഥാര്ഥ്യം അംഗീകരിക്കണമെങ്കില് ആദ്യം അങ്ങനെയൊരു ചിത്രം ഇടണമെന്ന് തോന്നി. അതാണ് ഞാന് ചെയ്തത്. അതുകൊണ്ട് തന്നെ പൂര്ണമായ ആത്മവിശ്വാസത്തോടെയും ആവേശത്തോടെയും കണ്ണടച്ച് ഞാന് അതിലേയ്ക്കിറങ്ങുകയായിരുന്നു. അതിന്റെ ഫലമാണ് ഈ കാണുന്നത്. എന്റെ കഥ പറഞ്ഞ മേഘ്നയ്ക്കും ലെന്സിലൂടെ അത് മനോഹരമായി പകര്ത്തിയ ഋതുബര്മനും നന്ദി. എനിക്ക് എന്തെങ്കിലും ഒരു ഉപദേശം നല്കാനുണ്ടെങ്കില് അത് ഇതു മാത്രമാണ്: നിങ്ങള് നിങ്ങളുടെ പുതിയ സ്വാഭാവികത കണ്ടെത്തുക. അതൊരു വലിയ വിമോചനമാണ്'-തന്റെ പുതിയ ഫോട്ടോഷൂട്ട് ചിത്രങ്ങള്ക്കൊപ്പം സോണാലി കുറിച്ചു.
“I’m okay with it now… I don’t even miss it,” says Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) as she runs her hand neck upwards. “Yet it [my hair] was the be-all, end-all of my life. It was this stupid thing that I was hanging on to,” she shares. “My instinct was to wear a cap, a scarf or a wig—but these things are so ugly. I knew that if I had to accept it [going bald], I had to put a picture out there. Because once you share it on social media, you can feel the release.” Head to the link in our bio to read how she emerged stronger with a little help from family, friends and fans. Styled by: Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania) Photographed by: R Burman (@ridburman)
കാന്സര് ചികിത്സയ്ക്കായി ന്യൂയോര്ക്കിലായിരുന്ന സോണാലി ഇക്കഴിഞ്ഞ ഡിസംബറിലാണ് ഇന്ത്യയില് തരിച്ചെത്തിയത്.
