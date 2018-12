“The someone shoot me”moment —When #jahnvikapoor sweetly apologises for continuously calling you aunty & you say “ koi baat nahi beta “ #totalsiyapa 🤦‍♀️ye Aaj kal ke bachche #auntykiskobola 🙈🚶‍♀️

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on Dec 26, 2018 at 6:49pm PST