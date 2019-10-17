I’m always trying to turn things upside down to see if they look any better. Guess what? I look tougher this way!! Life is tough, darlings... but you are tougher, never forget that. I’m trying to do things that were unimaginable for me; weak wrists, torn ligaments, cervical issues... but once you put your mind to anything with discipline and consistency, you will nail even the impossible. Thank you @sairajyoga for always pushing me 🙏 #SwasthRahoMastRaho #MondayMotivation #exercise #handstand #stayhealthy #stayhappy #fitness #fitnessmotivation #fitfam #believe #youcandoit #yoga #yogisofinstagram

