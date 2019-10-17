ഇതൊക്കെ എന്ത്? കൈ നിലത്തുകുത്തി തലകീഴായി നിന്ന് ശില്പഷെട്ടി, അമ്പരന്ന് ആരാധകര്
ശരീരസൗന്ദര്യം കാത്തുസൂക്ഷിക്കുന്ന ബോളിവുഡ് നായികമാരില് മുന്പന്തിയില് തന്നെയാണ് ശില്പ്പ ഷെട്ടി. ചിട്ടയായ വ്യായാമത്തിലൂടെയും യോഗയിലൂടെയും ക്രമമായ ജീവിതശൈലികളിലൂടെയും ശില്പ പ്രായത്തെ വെല്ലുന്ന സൗന്ദര്യം കാത്തു സൂക്ഷിക്കുന്നു. വ്യായാമമുറകള് പയറ്റുന്ന വീഡിയോകള് ഇടയ്ക്കിടെ ശില്പ ഇന്സ്റ്റാഗ്രാമിലൂടെ പങ്കുവെക്കാറുമുണ്ട്.
തലകീഴായി നില്ക്കുന്ന വീഡിയോ ആണ് ഇപ്പോള് ശില്പ പങ്കുവെക്കുന്നത്. അനായാസമെന്നു തോന്നിപ്പിക്കുംവിധമാണ് നാല്പ്പത്തിനാലുകാരിയായ ശില്പയുടെ അഭ്യാസം. ആരാധകര് അമ്പരപ്പോടെയാണ് വീഡിയോ കാണുന്നത്. ജീവിതത്തില് ഏറെ ശ്രമകരം എന്നും നിഷ്പ്രയാസം എന്നും തോന്നിയ കാര്യങ്ങള് ചെയ്യാന് ശ്രമിച്ചുകൊണ്ടിരിക്കുകയാണെന്നും മനസ്സര്പ്പിച്ച് ചിട്ടയോടെ ശ്രമിക്കുകയാണെങ്കില് അപ്രാപ്യമെന്നു തോന്നുന്ന കാര്യങ്ങളും ചെയ്യാന് നമുക്കു സാധിക്കുമെന്നും ശില്പ വീഡിയോയ്ക്കൊപ്പം പങ്കുവെക്കുന്ന കുറിപ്പില് പറയുന്നു.
I’m always trying to turn things upside down to see if they look any better. Guess what? I look tougher this way!! Life is tough, darlings... but you are tougher, never forget that. I’m trying to do things that were unimaginable for me; weak wrists, torn ligaments, cervical issues... but once you put your mind to anything with discipline and consistency, you will nail even the impossible. Thank you @sairajyoga for always pushing me 🙏 #SwasthRahoMastRaho #MondayMotivation #exercise #handstand #stayhealthy #stayhappy #fitness #fitnessmotivation #fitfam #believe #youcandoit #yoga #yogisofinstagram
