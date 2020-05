I don’t know where to start and what to write. It’s an emotionally challenging time and I wasn’t in a very celebratory mood this birthday because of all that’s been going on around us for a while now. But seeing all your immense love that came my way, I have to agree that I feel so rejuvenated and I’m humbled. I don’t know if I deserve this love but You’ve all got me craving for it and I’ll do my best to reciprocate the love. I wish you all abundant happiness and good health. Thank you so much ❤️ P.S: @poojakannan_97 and @ashwathi96 , my koochie pies, pulled this off ❤️

A post shared by Sai Pallavi (@saipallavi.senthamarai) on May 9, 2020 at 9:18am PDT