Ok ok people I am done!! But moral policing just brings out the best in me 😜 And also because I didn’t wanna leave this thread about the Real Alcazar without showing you all the absolutely beautiful tile work here. The palace is known for its tile decoration. The two tile types used are majolica and arista tiles. In the arista technique, the green body is stamped and each tile segment has raised ridges. The art of majolica ceramics was developed later in the 15th-16th centuries. The innovation made it possible to "paint" directly on ceramics covered with white opaque glazes. We found this graceful lady near the exit gate painting the tile patterns on her canvas, occasionally looking up and smiling at her admirers. Goodbyes couldn’t be more serene. #musingsofatraveller

