'എന്റെ ചുരുണ്ട മുടിയുടെ രഹസ്യം', 45 കൊല്ലം മുമ്പത്തെ ഒരു ചിത്രം പങ്കുവെച്ച് റിമ കല്ലിങ്കല്
ചുരുണ്ട മുടിയും വലിയ കണ്ണുകളും ചുണ്ടുകളുമായി ഋതു എന്ന ശ്യാമപ്രസാദ് ചിത്രത്തിലൂടെയാണ് നടി റിമ കല്ലിങ്കലിന്റെ സിനിമാപ്രവേശം. മോഡലിങ്ങിലും നൃത്തത്തിലും തിളങ്ങിയിരുന്ന നടി റിയാലിറ്റി ഷോയിലൂടെയും സൗന്ദര്യമത്സരങ്ങളിലൂടെയുമാണ് ശ്രദ്ധിക്കപ്പെട്ടത്. അന്നേ റിമയുടെ കറുത്തു ചുരുണ്ട മുടിയാണ് ആരാധകര്ക്കിടയില് ചര്ച്ചയായിരുന്നത്.
പഴയൊരു ചിത്രം യാദൃശ്ചികമായി കണ്ടപ്പോള് ഓര്മ്മകളിലേക്കെത്തി നോക്കുകയാണ് നടി. കൂട്ടുകാര്ക്കൊപ്പം നില്ക്കുന്ന തന്റെ അച്ഛന്റെ പഴയൊരു ചിത്രമാണ് റിമ പങ്കുവെയ്ക്കുന്നത്. അന്ന് യുവാക്കള്ക്കിടയില് തരംഗമായിരുന്ന ഹെയര്സ്റ്റൈലില് കറുപ്പും വെളുപ്പും പ്രിന്റുകളുള്ള ഷര്ട്ടും ബെല് ബോട്ടവും ധരിച്ചാണ് അച്ഛന് നില്ക്കുന്നതെന്നും ഈ ഫോട്ടോ എടുക്കുമ്പോള് 45 കൊല്ലത്തിനു ശേഷം മകള് അത് ഒരു ഡിജിറ്റല് പ്ലാറ്റ്ഫോമില് പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്യുമെന്ന് അദ്ദേഹം ചിന്തിച്ചു കാണില്ലെന്നും റിമ പറയുന്നു. തനിക്ക് അച്ഛനില് നിന്നാണ് ചുരുണ്ട മുടി ലഭിച്ചതെന്നും നടി പറയുന്നു.
#mydadiscoolerthanyours 🤓🤓🤓 Time travelling with all these old photographs at home. Another time unfolds right in front of you. The black and white prints, the hairstyles, the bell bottoms, a moment when a group of friends decide to take a photo together , getting dressed for it, the stiffening of neck muscles when the photo is taken, taking a print and saving it never knowing your daughter will upload it on a digital platform 45 years later. #whatsnottolove❤️ and yes I get my curly hair from him:)
