റാണയുടെ കാമുകി മിഹീക നിസ്സാരക്കാരിയല്ല
പ്രണയത്തിലാണെന്നും പ്രണയിനിയാരെന്നും കഴിഞ്ഞദിവസം തെന്നിന്ത്യന് നടന് റാണ ദഗ്ഗുബാട്ടി വെളിപ്പെടുത്തിയിരുന്നു. താന് പ്രണയാഭ്യര്ഥന നടത്തിയെന്നും അനുകൂല മറുപടി ലഭിച്ചുവെന്നും നടന് ഇന്സ്റ്റഗ്രാമില് കുറിച്ചു. മിഹീക ബജാജ് എന്ന പെൺകുട്ടിയാണ് റാണയുടെ കാമുകി.
ഹൈദരാബാദ് സ്വദേശിനിയായ മിഹീക ബജാജ് അറിയപ്പെടുന്ന ഇന്റീരിയർ ഡിസെെനറാണ്. വ്യവസായി സുരേഷ് ബജാജിന്റെയും ജുവല്ലറി ഡിസെെനറുമായ ബണ്ടി ബജാജിന്റെയും മകളാണ് മിഹീക. ജനിച്ചതും വളർന്നതും ഹെെദരാബാദിലാണ്. മുംബെെയിൽ നിന്ന് ഇന്റീരിയർ ഡിസെെനിൽ ബിരുദം നേടിയ മിഹീക ഉപരിപഠനം നടത്തിയത് ചെൽസ് യൂണിവേഴ്സിറ്റി ഓഫ് ആർട്ടസ് ആന്റ് സിനെെനിൽ നിന്നാണ്. പഠനത്തിന് ശേഷം മുംബെെയിൽ തിരിച്ചെത്തിയ മിഹീക ഇന്റീരിയർ ഡിസെെനിങ്ങിനെക്കുറിച്ച് ലേഖനങ്ങൾ എഴുതാൻ ആരംഭിച്ചു. 2017 ൽ ഡ്യൂ ഡ്രോപ്പ് സ്റ്റുഡിയോസ് എന്ന പേരിൽ സ്വന്തമായി കമ്പനി തുടങ്ങി.
ഡിസെെനിങ് കഴിഞ്ഞാൽ കുതിരയോട്ടം പാചകം തുടങ്ങിയവയാണ് മിഹീകയുടെ ഏറ്റവും പ്രിയപ്പെട്ട വിനോദങ്ങൾ.
ഹെെദരാബാദിൽ ജനിച്ചു വളർന്നത് കൊണ്ടായിരിക്കണം ഈ നഗരത്തിന്റെ പാരമ്പര്യം എന്നെ വല്ലാതെ ആകർഷിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഇവിടുത്തെ പുരാതനമായ കെട്ടിടങ്ങളും കൊട്ടാരങ്ങളുമെല്ലാം. അതുകൊണ്ടു തന്നെയാണ് ഇന്റീരിയർ ഡിസെെനിങ്ങിൽ താൽപ്പര്യം ജനിച്ചത്. പിന്നെ അമ്മ ജുവല്ലറി ഡിസെെനറായതിനാൽ എനിക്ക് പാരമ്പര്യമായി ലഭിച്ച താൽപര്യങ്ങളുണ്ട്. എന്റെ വിജയത്തിന് പിറകിൽ അമ്മയാണ്- മിഹീക ഒരു അഭിമുഖത്തിൽ പറഞ്ഞു.
Happy Mother’s Day mom!!! @buntybajaj 💕💕You have taught me how to keep the child in me alive, to live life to the fullest! You’ve tried really hard to teach me how to be elegant and conduct myself with grace and despite my clumsiness I hope I’ve managed to learn some of it at least! Your beauty is unparalleled, inside and out! Thank you for always putting us first and putting our needs before yours always! Saying I love you doesn’t even begin to describe what I feel for you! We don’t say it nearly enough in life, thank you for everything! #mothersday #bestmom #beauty
Happy happy birthday my absolute favourite human being! Truly gods blessing to mankind!! I feel privileged to be able to call you my own... you are a ray of sunshine, the perfect blend of nice, kind, sweet, crazy, fun, gorgeous and 500% all heart! I will be fiercely protective of you for as long as we live! I’ve seen you grow from strength to strength and handle every hardship that’s come your way with such grace and dignity, it’s awe inspiring! I love you to the moon and back and a 100 times more! @infinityplatter #happybrithday #allmine #nonewfriends #youcanthaveher
റാണയുടെ കുടുംബത്തിന് മിഹീകയുടെ കുടുംബവുമായി വർഷങ്ങളുടെ പരിചയമുണ്ട്. ഈ പരിചയം തന്നെയാണ് പ്രണയത്തിലെത്തിയത്. വിവാഹം ഈ വർഷം തന്നെയുണ്ടാകുമെന്ന് റാണയുടെ പിതാവും സിനിമാനിർമാതാവുമായ സുരേഷ് ദഗ്ഗുബാട്ടി പറഞ്ഞു.
റാണയ്ക്ക് ആശംസകളുമായി സുഹൃത്തുക്കളും സിനിമാപ്രവർത്തകരും ആരാധകരുമടക്കം ഒട്ടനവധിപേർ രംഗത്ത് വന്നിട്ടുണ്ട്.
