Just wanted to bring your attention to this fake handle. This is not a page managed by us and neither do we see the need for our 6 year old to have a social media presence. Once she’s older she can decide for herself about the same. So please don’t fall prey to this! 🙏🏼 ☮️ #FakeHandle#Shameful#LetKidsBeKids#ReportThisHandle

A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi) on Nov 9, 2020 at 9:48am PST