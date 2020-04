My phone over flows with memories we’ve made in the last one year! It was tough to choose.. All I want to tell you @highonkokken is that I’ve grown learning and unlearning so much with you that I feel beautiful from the inside. I can say so much but I’m so protective about the love we share that this feels enough. Just know that you make me shine! #raw #unfiltered #mymirrorsoul

A post shared by Pooja Ramachandran (@pooja_ramachandran) on Apr 14, 2020 at 12:10pm PDT