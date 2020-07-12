അങ്ങനെയൊരു കാലം; കോളേജ് കുമാരിയായിരുന്ന ഈ താരത്തെ മനസ്സിലായോ?
കോവിഡ് ഭീതി ഒഴിഞ്ഞു പോകാത്തതിനാൽ സിനിമ ഇനിയും സജീവമാകാനുണ്ട്. അതുകൊണ്ടു തന്നെ വീട്ടിലിരിക്കുന്ന സെലിബ്രിറ്റികളിൽ ഒട്ടുമിക്കവരും അവരുടെ പഴയകാല ചിത്രങ്ങളും ഓർമകളും പൊടിതട്ടി സാമൂഹിക മാധ്യമങ്ങളിൽ പങ്കുവയ്ക്കുകയാണ്.
നടി പാർവതി തിരുവോത്ത് പങ്കുവച്ച ഒരു ചിത്രമാണ് അക്കൂട്ടത്തിൽ സാമൂഹിക മാധ്യമങ്ങളിൽ ഇപ്പോൾ വെെറലായിരിക്കുന്നത്. കോളേജ് കാലഘട്ടത്തിലെ ഓർമയാണിത്. തിരുവനന്തപുരം ഓൾ സെയ്ന്റ് കോളേജിലെ ഡിഗ്രി കാലഘട്ടത്തിൽ സുഹൃത്തിനൊപ്പം ക്ലാസ് റൂമിൽ വച്ച് പകർത്തിയ ഒരു മനോഹര ചിത്രം.
നേരത്തേ കുട്ടിക്കാലത്തെ ചിത്രങ്ങളും പാർവതി പങ്കുവച്ചിരുന്നു. കുട്ടിക്കാലത്ത് ക്യമറയെ ഭയപ്പെട്ടിരുന്ന പെൺകുട്ടിയായിരുന്നുവെന്നും ഒരുപാട് പരിശ്രമങ്ങൾക്ക് ശേഷമെടുത്ത ചിത്രമാണിതെന്നുമാണ് പാർവതി അതോടൊപ്പം കുറിച്ചത്. മറ്റൊരു ചിത്രം സഹോദരനൊപ്പമുള്ളതായിരുന്നു.
I was scared of the camera. I wouldn’t stop crying. The lens was a strange all-seeing deep eye that pointed at me. After several failed attempts, I somehow managed to unglue myself from my mother and bravely stood there. Alone. Wide eyed. Petrified. Won’t back down. How did that smile creep up there? I was fooled, people! They told me GEMS (the chocolate, not stones) would pop out of the mysterious eye if I smiled! Gems’ഉം വന്നില്ല ഒരു കുന്തോം വന്നില്ല ! ഒരു വിചിത്ര ചിരിയുമായി ഞാൻ അവിടെ പ്ലിങ്ങി നിന്നു ! All that popped out of this exercise was this. The proof of the creepiest expression of bravery that I mastered at such a tender age. Strange, I still wear it like a bawse! I love that I have vivid memories of the day even now. And I miss that frock. 🔆
