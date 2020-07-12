Circa.2005. 🦥 Chapter 18: parked at “Post Kiran Tv, Pre movies” station. Trying on Lola’s jewellery and copying her notes. B.A. Eng Lit. Lola❤️ Thank you for sending me this. It made me smile! Look at us😍

