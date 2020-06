I was scared of the camera. I wouldn’t stop crying. The lens was a strange all-seeing deep eye that pointed at me. After several failed attempts, I somehow managed to unglue myself from my mother and bravely stood there. Alone. Wide eyed. Petrified. Won’t back down. How did that smile creep up there? I was fooled, people! They told me GEMS (the chocolate, not stones) would pop out of the mysterious eye if I smiled! Gems’ഉം വന്നില്ല ഒരു കുന്തോം വന്നില്ല ! ഒരു വിചിത്ര ചിരിയുമായി ഞാൻ അവിടെ പ്ലിങ്ങി നിന്നു ! All that popped out of this exercise was this. The proof of the creepiest expression of bravery that I mastered at such a tender age. Strange, I still wear it like a bawse! I love that I have vivid memories of the day even now. And I miss that frock. 🔆

A post shared by Parvathy Thiruvothu (@par_vathy) on Apr 22, 2020 at 10:17am PDT