ഞങ്ങളുടെ സ്വന്തം ലാലേട്ടന് ഹൃദയം നിറഞ്ഞ പിറന്നാൾ ആശംസകൾ... #Teamഹൃദയം ❤️🤗😘 #Happybirthday chettan @mohanlal My love for cinema started at a very young age watching Lalchettan’s films fdfs at big screens & turning out to be an ultimate fan boy . Still remember when a lalettan movie releases at sreekumar theatre . It’s like a festival celebration mode . Hours waiting in long que for taking ticket , big cut outs outside the theatre premises, chenda melam , pal abhishekam , the jam packed housefull audiences cheering for Lalettan & if you delay to start the film even for 1-2 mins . You can see the scream ‘ anakeda light , cinema idadaa’ ( hahahha ). Finally when lalettan appear on screen you can witness the most electrifying atmosphere full of whistles , screaming ‘laletta laletta ‘ throwing papers on the screen , dancing infront of the screens . Oh my Goosebumps Goosebumps 😍. Once the present situation settles down eagerly waiting for the release of #marakkararabikadalintesimham !! Praying & hoping 🤞appu @pranavmohanlal also gets the same love & reception from people when Hridayam releases . Ps : For people enquiring about @hridayamthefilm . 50% of our shoot is over . Shall announce the release date once we recommence the shoot . Yes !! Hridayam will have a simultaneous worldwide theatrical release when the whole world is ready to watch our #avineethsreenivasanfilm #dreamproject on big screens ❤️ #happybirthdaylalchettan #weloveyoulots #thankyouformakingourchildhoodawesomeandstill ❤️😊🤗😘

