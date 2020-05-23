പ്രണവിന്റെ 'ഹൃദയ'ത്തിന്റെ ലോക്കേഷനിലെത്തി മോഹൻലാലും സുചിത്രയും; വീഡിയോ
പ്രണവ് നായകനാകുന്ന പുതിയ ചിത്രം ഹൃദയത്തിന്റെ ലൊക്കേഷനിലെത്തിയ മോഹൻലാലിന്റെ വീഡിയോ വൈറലാവുന്നു. ഭാര്യ സുചിത്രയോടൊപ്പമാണ് മോഹൻലാൽ ലൊക്കേഷനില് എത്തിയത്. താരത്തിനു പിറന്നാള് ആശംസകൾ നേർന്ന് ഹൃദയത്തിന്റെ നിർമാതാവായ വിശാഖ് സുബ്രഹ്മണ്യനാണ് വീഡിയോ പങ്കുവച്ചത്.
പ്രണവ്, കല്യാണി പ്രിയദര്ശന് എന്നിവരെ നായികാനായകന്മാരാക്കി വിനീത് ശ്രീനിവാസന് തിരക്കഥയെഴുതി സംവിധാനം ചെയ്യുന്ന ചിത്രമാണ് ‘ഹൃദയം’.
ഒരുകാലത്ത് മലയാള സിനിമയുടെ സ്പന്ദനമായിരുന്ന മെറിലാന്റ് സിനിമാസ് 40 വർഷത്തിന് ശേഷം തിരിച്ചു വരുന്നു എന്ന പ്രത്യേകതയും ഹൃദയത്തിനുണ്ട്. അജു വർഗീസ്, ബൈജു സന്തോഷ്, അരുണ് കുര്യന്, വിജയരാഘവന്, ദര്ശന രാജേന്ദ്രന് തുടങ്ങിയവരാണ് മറ്റു പ്രധാന താരങ്ങൾ.
ഞങ്ങളുടെ സ്വന്തം ലാലേട്ടന് ഹൃദയം നിറഞ്ഞ പിറന്നാൾ ആശംസകൾ... #Teamഹൃദയം ❤️🤗😘 #Happybirthday chettan @mohanlal My love for cinema started at a very young age watching Lalchettan’s films fdfs at big screens & turning out to be an ultimate fan boy . Still remember when a lalettan movie releases at sreekumar theatre . It’s like a festival celebration mode . Hours waiting in long que for taking ticket , big cut outs outside the theatre premises, chenda melam , pal abhishekam , the jam packed housefull audiences cheering for Lalettan & if you delay to start the film even for 1-2 mins . You can see the scream ‘ anakeda light , cinema idadaa’ ( hahahha ). Finally when lalettan appear on screen you can witness the most electrifying atmosphere full of whistles , screaming ‘laletta laletta ‘ throwing papers on the screen , dancing infront of the screens . Oh my Goosebumps Goosebumps 😍. Once the present situation settles down eagerly waiting for the release of #marakkararabikadalintesimham !! Praying & hoping 🤞appu @pranavmohanlal also gets the same love & reception from people when Hridayam releases . Ps : For people enquiring about @hridayamthefilm . 50% of our shoot is over . Shall announce the release date once we recommence the shoot . Yes !! Hridayam will have a simultaneous worldwide theatrical release when the whole world is ready to watch our #avineethsreenivasanfilm #dreamproject on big screens ❤️ #happybirthdaylalchettan #weloveyoulots #thankyouformakingourchildhoodawesomeandstill ❤️😊🤗😘
