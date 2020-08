I made a video for Saif’s 50th capturing 50 years of his life, which I shared with him last night. It was 22 minutes long and I still felt there was so much more to be said! Am sharing here a glimpse of 50 pictures of the video that is from the heart ❤️❤️! Happy birthday love... you make 50 look so good and so well lived!

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Aug 16, 2020 at 10:07am PDT