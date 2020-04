You can always find a way to bond!! Had a blast working out with my quarantine partner. I just realized he's not so little anymore phew, which gives me more reasons to strengthen myself. Why don't you'll workout with your lil ones at home and post it. Don't forget to tag me coz I would love to see each one of your cute videos.. Thankoo @bigboy_avr for the workouts thankoo @f45_neelankarai for the motivation 🤗😊 #workoutfromhome #workoutwithyourkids #momandsonworkout #sonshine #kaniha

A post shared by Kaniha (@kaniha_official) on Apr 11, 2020 at 11:01pm PDT