രണ്ട് ഭാഗങ്ങളായി ഇറങ്ങിയ ബാഹുബലിയെന്ന ഒറ്റ സിനിമയിലൂടെ ലോകം മുഴുവന്‍ വാഴ്ത്തിയ ഒരു സംവിധായകനാണ് എസ്.എസ്. രാജമൗലി. മഹാഭാരതം സിനിമയാക്കണമെന്നത് തന്റെ വലിയൊരു ആഗ്രഹമാണെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം പലപ്പോഴായി പറഞ്ഞിട്ടുണ്ട്. എന്നാല്‍ ആരാധകര്‍ക്ക് അദ്ദേഹത്തോട് മറ്റൊരു അഭ്യര്‍ഥനയാണുള്ളത്.

#RajamoulimakeRamayan എന്ന ഹാഷ്ടാഗ് ഇപ്പോഴും ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ ട്രെന്‍ഡിങ്ങാണ്‌. ഇതിന് കാരണമായി ആരാധകര്‍ പറയുന്നത് അദ്ദേഹത്തിന് മാത്രമേ ഈ കഥയോട് നീതി പുലര്‍ത്താന്‍ സാധിക്കൂവെന്നാണ്. രാജമൗലിയെ ഓര്‍ത്ത് ഇന്ത്യ അഭിമാനിക്കുന്നു എന്നെല്ലാമാണ് ആരാധകര്‍ ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്യുന്നത്.

ലോക്ക്ഡൗണ്‍ തുടങ്ങിയ സമയത്ത് ആരാധകരുടെ അഭ്യര്‍ഥന പരിഗണിച്ച് ദൂര്‍ദര്‍ശനില്‍ രാമാനന്ദ് സാഗറിന്റെ രാമായണ്‍ പുനസംപ്രേഷണം ചെയ്തിരുന്നു. ഇതെല്ലാം കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം പുനസംപ്രേഷണം പൂര്‍ത്തിയാക്കി. ഇതിനു പിന്നാലെയാണ് ആരാധകര്‍ പുതിയ ആവശ്യവുമായി രംഗത്ത് വന്നിരിക്കുന്നത്.

Just as Ramanand Sagar ji had subdued everyone by directing the Ramayana, similarly if in today's time Rajamouli ji will direct the Ramayana, his fame will remain for ages.@ssrajamouli #RajaMouliMakeRamayan #RAMAYAN#RSS_देश_की_शान #COVID__19 pic.twitter.com/6j40XmvzE0 — ऋषभ श्रीवास्तव (@rishabhDta22) May 3, 2020

A person who can make a fiction a blockbuster, can surely portray our history and make another world record! @ssrajamouli sir we are waiting!#RajamouliMakeRamayan pic.twitter.com/OL0auMsCF2 — सौरभ मिश्रा (@saurabhhind_3) May 3, 2020

ഇത്രയും മഹത്തായ ഒരു കഥയും കഥാപാത്രങ്ങളും അതിന്റെ മഹത്വം നഷ്ടപ്പെടാതെ ദൃശ്യവത്കരിക്കാന്‍ രാജമൗലിക്ക് അല്ലാതെ മറ്റാര്‍ക്ക് സാധിക്കും, രാമായണ്‍ ടെലിവിഷനില്‍ റെക്കോര്‍ഡുകള്‍ ഭേദിച്ചെങ്കില്‍ അതിനെ ആസ്പദമാക്കിയുള്ള സിനിമയും റെക്കോര്‍ഡുകള്‍ ഭേദിക്കും, നമ്മുടെ പക്കല്‍ രാജമൗലി ഉണ്ടല്ലോ. എന്നെല്ലാമാണ് ഓരോത്തരും ട്വീറ്റുകളില്‍ പറയുന്നത്.

Ramayan's re-telecast breaks all the television world records. Its re-make will surely break all the cinema world records. And when we have @ssrajamouli with us, there's nothing that can stop this.#RajamouliMakeRamayan pic.twitter.com/9dyD5fRzKC — द्रोपदी (महारानी) (@draupdi_mamta) May 3, 2020

#RajamouliMakeRamayan

I want this guy to act as Shree Ram if this happens...aag lagaa dega 🔥 pic.twitter.com/emRh8jnp4g — Adithya Dasika 🤓 (@iAdithyaDasika) May 3, 2020

എന്നാല്‍ ഇതുവരെയും രാജമൗലി ഒന്നിന്നോടും പ്രതികരിച്ചിട്ടില്ല. ജൂനിയര്‍ എന്‍.ടി.ആര്‍, രാംചരണ്‍ എന്നിവര്‍ നായകരായ ആര്‍.ആര്‍.ആറാണ് രാജമൗലിയുടെ ഇറങ്ങാനിരിക്കുന്ന സിനിമ. ഇത് തെലുങ്കിലും ഹിന്ദിയിലും തമിഴിലും ഒരേ സമയം ഇറക്കാനാണ് ഉദ്ദേശിക്കുന്നത്.

Content Highlights: Fans on twitter ask Rajamouli to make Ramayan film, rajamoulimakeramayan goes trending