Somehow every home I’ve lived in has had a gooseberry tree !! My childhood, especially grandparents homes were filled with memories of trees full of berries, nellikka (indian gooseberries), chemeen/irumban puli (bilimbi),cherries, chambakka (Semarang Rose Apple), climbing trees for raw mangoes, tamarind and chewing on cinnamon leaves with my sister and our cousins ! I pray and wish for kids today to experience the same. And hopefully that will always be a part of our fabric ! #goosberries #arinellikka #nellikkapuli #nellikkamaram #sharingthemwithkids #gettingthemhookedyoung

