അമ്മ സൂക്ഷിച്ച് വച്ച നിധി, അഹാനയുടെ ചിത്രങ്ങൾക്ക് കയ്യടി നേടി സിന്ധു കൃഷ്ണ
സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയയിൽ സജീവമാണ് യുവനടി അഹാന കൃഷ്ണ. ലോക്ക്ഡൗൺ സമയത്ത് അച്ഛനും സഹോദരങ്ങൾക്കുമൊപ്പം ചേർന്നുള്ള ഫിറ്റ്നെസ് വീഡിയോകളും ഡാൻസ് വീഡിയോകളും വിശേഷങ്ങളും താരം ആരാധകരുമായി പങ്കുവയ്ക്കാറുണ്ട്. അത്തരത്തിൽ അഹാന പങ്കുവച്ച ഒരു ഫോട്ടോ സീരീസാണ് ഇപ്പോൾ ആരാധകർ ഏറ്റെടുത്തിരിക്കുന്നത്.
താൻ കുഞ്ഞുനാളിൽ ഉപയോഗിച്ചിരുന്ന വസ്ത്രങ്ങളുടെയും മറ്റും ശേഖരമാണ് താരം ആരാധകരുമായി പങ്കുവച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്.
അഹാനയുടെ അമ്മ സിന്ധു കൃഷ്ണ നിധി പോലെ സൂക്ഷിച്ച് വച്ചിരുന്നവയിൽ ചിലതാണ് ഇത്. ഇത്ര വർഷമായിട്ടും പഴക്കം തട്ടാതെ അവ പൊന്നുപോലെ സൂക്ഷിച്ചതിന് സിന്ധുവിനെ അഭിനന്ദിക്കുകയാണ് താരത്തിന്റെ ആരാധകർ.
ഈ വസ്ത്രങ്ങൾക്ക് പുറകിലെ രസകരമായ കഥകൾ സിന്ധു കൃഷ്ണയും പങ്കുവച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.
So there was a shop called ‘Kerch ‘here in Trivandrum.. I used to be their loyal customer .. I bought this dress along with one more for Ammus first bday from there .. I so badly wanted an imported party dress .. But somehow it didn’t work out .. any way .. we didn’t have any grant bday party either .. So this was fine .. We had just shifted to a new rented house .. Just as we get to see in movies ... We had started a new life all by ourself with minimum stuffs ... Ammu filled our life with so much happiness .. She was upset that day as she didn’t like many people coming over home .. we did have a few friends who came over for cutting a small cake .. this dress takes me back memory lane to so many incidents during that season😍😍
സിനിമാ താരം കൃഷ്ണകുമാറിന്റെ നാല് മക്കളിൽ മൂത്തയാളാണ് അഹാന. താരത്തിന്റെ ഇളയ മകൾ ഇഷാനിയും ഇപ്പോൾ സിനിമയിൽ വരവറിയിച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ്. മമ്മൂട്ടി ചിത്രം വണ്ണിലൂടെയാണ് ഇഷാനിയുടെ സിനിമാ അരങ്ങേറ്റം.
