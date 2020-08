in & as BAALI 🐒 Throwback!!! Onam comes with lovely memories of Koodiyattam learning days too... My Guru, Painkulam Narayana Chakkiyaar had great classes at his home for Onam holidays. We, students stayed at the three-storied exotic pond house(കുളപ്പുര) beside his home and had disciplined morning classes there, followed by fun filled afternoons of togetherness. Lekha oppol(ഓപ്പോൾ) we called the super sweet lady, his wife who was more of a sister love and always made us excited about what is brewing in the kitchen too. Evenings were super cool with short walks to Bharathapuzha(ഭാരതപുഴ)and classes on the banks during the golden hour followed by discussions, stories and star gazing... Narayanettan’ s vision was great to feel share the art in depth, building a sense of togetherness, companionship and love for humanity to prosper. Onam!!! ❤️ #treasuredmemories #truecompanionship #greatartist #family #childhoodmemories #onam #togetherness

