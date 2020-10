Sigh!! Obviously an old pic of mine.. Like many of you I was also going through few of my old pics and saying how thin I looked, how flat my tummy was,how nice my hair looked bla bla bla.. And suddenly I realized why I was doing that,does that mean I'm unhappy the way I look now?? No way..infact I love myself more than I have ever done..I believe those scars,the marks,the flaws all have a beautiful story to tell.. If everything looked perfect where's the story? Right?! Learning to accept and love our bodies is so so important.. Please stop comparing yourself to others, We all have different stories.. Please stop feeling lesser.. Please start loving that body of yours.. If anyone body shames you,show that middle finger and walk away! #loveyourself #kaniha #stopbodyshaming

A post shared by Kaniha (@kaniha_official) on Oct 30, 2020 at 12:18am PDT