രണ്ടു കൂട്ടുകാർക്കൊപ്പം ക്യാറ്റ് വാക്ക് ചെയ്യുന്ന ഒരു പെൺകുട്ടിയുടെ ഈ ചിത്രം സോഷ്യൽമീഡിയയിൽ ഇപ്പോൾ തരംഗമാണ്. ഷൂസും സോക്സും വരയൻ പാന്റുമിട്ട് ക്യാറ്റ് വാക്ക് ചെയ്യുന്നത് തെന്നിന്ത്യ മുഴുവൻ പ്രശസ്തയായ ഒരു സിനിമാനടിയാണ്. ആരെന്ന് കണ്ടുപിടിക്കാമോ?
കൂട്ടത്തിലെ ആ സുന്ദരി മറ്റാരുമല്ല, നടിയും ഗായികയുമായ ആന്ഡ്രിയ ജെറേമിയ തന്നെ. ജീവിതത്തില് ഞാന് ഒരുപക്ഷെ നടത്തിയ ഒരേയൊരു ക്യാറ്റ് വാക്ക് എന്ന അടിക്കുറിപ്പോടെ നടി തന്നെ പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്ത ചിത്രമാണിത്.
Mango upside down cake 🥭 MUH @prakatwork & team💛 Ingredients for cake topping: -1/2 cup brown sugar -1/4 cup unsalted butter -3 mangoes sliced & cut -slice of lime Ingredients for cake batter: - 1&1/2 cups flour - 3/4 cup granulated sugar - 1/2 cup unsalted butter - 1/4 cup yoghurt - 1/4 cup cream/milk - 4 eggs - 1/2 cup mango pulp - 1 tsp vanilla essence - 1 tsp baking powder - 1/4 tsp salt Pre-heat oven to 177 C. Start by melting the brown sugar and 1/4 cup butter over a saucepan (double boil method) until the sugar gets caramelised. Pour over a greased cake pan, once the mixture cools arrange the mango pieces over it, fill all the gaps. Use firm ripe mangoes so the topping doesn’ t collapse ! In a bowl, mix the flour, salt & baking powder, then set aside. In another bowl, whisk the 1/2 cup butter along with the granulated sugar until mixture turns creamy. Then add the eggs two at a time. Finally, add the vanilla essence, cream & yoghurt. The mixture will look curdled, that’ s fine. Pour the flour into the wet mix while continuing to stir. When the batter is smooth, add the mango pulp. Pour the batter carefully over the mango pieces. Slide the cake into the oven and cook for 40 minutes. It’ s very important to allow the cake to cool for 10 minutes before taking it out. Once cake is cooled, use a spatula to loosen the cake along the sides, then turn it upside down ! We enjoyed our cake with a scoop of homemade mango ice cream 🥭💛
A post shared by
Andrea Jeremiah (@therealandreajeremiah) on Jun 13, 2020 at 9:43pm PDT
Content Highlights :actress andrea jeremiah instagram post throwback pics