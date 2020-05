"There's no sensation to compare with this Suspended animation, a state of bliss Can't keep my mind from the circling skies Tongue-tied and twisted just an earth-bound misfit, I" - Learning to Fly | Pink Floyd #learningtofly #flyingforamicrosecond #minnalmurali #plyometricpushup #swipeleft

A post shared by Tovino Thomas (@tovinothomas) on May 4, 2020 at 8:03am PDT