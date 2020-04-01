The first tattoo trial of Pink. The idea was to find a design which resonates with the situation of Minal. A bird who wants to open her wings and fly. A bird who comes in her own elements by the end of it all. It was a pleasant surprise for me to know that post the film’s release there were many girls who reached out to tattoo artists to get the similar tattoo done on them. I am myself a tattoo loving person provided it’s something that is attached to the person’s personality and not just a random design. I have 2 tattoos on me and had it not been this acting profession I would’ve probably gotten a third one on the nape of my neck by now 😑 #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Mar 31, 2020 at 9:11pm PDT