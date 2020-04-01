'സിനിമ നടി അല്ലായിരുന്നുവെങ്കില് അത് എന്നേ ചെയ്തേനെ' താപ്സി പന്നു
Taapsee Pannu/Instagram
കുറച്ച് ദിവസങ്ങളായി മുടങ്ങാതെ തന്റെ ഫോണിലുള്ള പഴയ ഫോട്ടോകള് പങ്കുവെയ്ക്കല്ലാണ് ബോളിവുഡ് നടി താപ്സി പന്നുവിന്റെ പ്രധാന നേരമ്പോക്ക്.
പിങ്ക് എന്ന ചിത്രത്തിന് വേണ്ടി ചെയ്ത ടാറ്റൂവിന്റെ ഫോട്ടോ പങ്കുവെച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ് താപ്സി ഇത്തവണ. ടാറ്റൂ ചെയ്യാനുള്ള തന്റെ താത്പര്യത്തെക്കുറിച്ചും താപ്സി പറയുന്നുണ്ട്.
'ടാറ്റൂ ഒത്തിരി ഇഷ്ടമുള്ള ആളാണ് ഞാന്. എന്തെങ്കിലും ഒരു ഡിസൈന് ചെയ്യുന്നതിലും ആളുടെ വ്യക്തിത്വമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടുള്ള ടാറ്റൂകള് തിരഞ്ഞെടുക്കണമെന്നാണ് എന്റെ അഭിപ്രായം. ഇപ്പോള് രണ്ട് ടാറ്റൂകള് ഞാന് ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ട്. സിനിമയില് ജോലി ചെയ്യുന്നില്ലായിരുന്നുവെങ്കില് കഴുത്തിന് പിന്വശത്ത് ഒരു ടാറ്റൂ ഞാന് നേരത്തെതന്നെ ചെയ്തേനെ' , താപ്സി വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
മിനല് എന്ന കഥാപാത്രത്തിന് വേണ്ടിയാണ് താന് ആദ്യമായി ടാറ്റൂ ചെയ്തതെന്ന് താപ്സി കുറിച്ചു. അത് ആ കഥാപാത്രത്തിന്റെ വ്യക്തിത്വത്തിന് അനിവാര്യമായിരുന്നു. ചിറകുകള് വിരിച്ച് പറക്കാന് ആഗ്രഹിക്കുന്ന ഒരു പക്ഷിയെയാണ് അന്ന് ചെയ്യാനായി തിരഞ്ഞെടുത്തത്.
The first tattoo trial of Pink. The idea was to find a design which resonates with the situation of Minal. A bird who wants to open her wings and fly. A bird who comes in her own elements by the end of it all. It was a pleasant surprise for me to know that post the film’s release there were many girls who reached out to tattoo artists to get the similar tattoo done on them. I am myself a tattoo loving person provided it’s something that is attached to the person’s personality and not just a random design. I have 2 tattoos on me and had it not been this acting profession I would’ve probably gotten a third one on the nape of my neck by now 😑 #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost
Content Highlights: Actor Taapsee Pannu shares picture of tattoo from film pink as throwback