With “ Lady super star Nayanthara” Make up for a magazine - I have been fortunate to meet so many beautiful people. Makeup is a very intimate thing, This is a beautiful career that really allows you to connect with people on a deep level. #35years yrs challenge - Unlike today’s beauty culture, Only very few skin care & hair products were available then . Long back when I came to this proffession ,I prepared my own face packs with egg whites, fruits, vegetables,rice flour etc for my clients . For the makeup also only very few products were available here & I had to get it from abroad.For bridal makeup I charged only 500Rs😊sometimes nothing. It has given me experiences that I still find unreal. It’s a career that has allowed me to live a dream. Even now i am continuing with my passion 😍May be in a more deeper level 😊 #anilajosephbrides #nayanthara #ladysuperstarnayanthara #celebrity #gorgeous #supermodel#throwback

