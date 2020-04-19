അല്ല, ഇത് ആ പഴയ നയന്താരയല്ലേ; വെെറലായി ചിത്രങ്ങൾ
മലയാളവും തമിഴകവും കീഴടക്കി ഡയാന മറിയം കുര്യന് എന്ന നയന്താര സിനിമാ യാത്ര തുടങ്ങിയിട്ട് പതിനേഴ് വര്ഷം പിന്നിടുകയാണ്. സത്യൻ അന്തിക്കാട് സംവിധാനം ചെയ്ത മനസ്സിനക്കരെ എന്ന ചിത്രത്തിലൂടെയായിരുന്നു നയൻതാരയുടെ അരങ്ങേറ്റം. പിന്നീട് വിസ്മയത്തുമ്പത്ത്, നാട്ടുരാജാവ് എന്നീ ചിത്രങ്ങൾക്ക് ശേഷം തമിഴ് സിനിമയിൽ ചേക്കേറി.
തമിഴിൽ ഗ്ലാമർ വേഷങ്ങളിലാണ് നയൻതാര പിന്നീട് പ്രത്യക്ഷപ്പെട്ടത്. തമിഴിലെ സൂപ്പർതാരങ്ങളുടെ സിനിമയിൽ നായികയായി. വിഘ്നേഷ് ശിവൻ സംവിധാനം ചെയ്ത ഞാനും റൗഡി താൻ എന്ന ചിത്രമാണ് നയൻസിന്റെ തലവര മാറ്റിയെഴുതിയത്. പിന്നീട് ശക്തമായ കഥാപാത്രങ്ങളിലൂടെ അവർ തെന്നിന്ത്യയിലെ ലേഡി സൂപ്പർ സ്റ്റാർ എന്ന പദവിയിലെത്തി.
വർഷങ്ങൾക്ക് മുൻപുള്ള നയൻതാരയുടെ ചിത്രങ്ങൾ ഏറ്റെത്തിരിക്കുകയാണ് ആരാധകരിപ്പോൾ.അനില ജോസഫ് എന്ന ബ്യൂട്ടിഷനാണ് ഇൻസ്റ്റാഗ്രാമിൽ ചിത്രങ്ങൾ പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തിരിക്കുന്നത്. ഒരു മാസികയുടെ ഫോട്ടോഷൂട്ടിന് വേണ്ടിയാണ് അനില നയൻതാരയെ ഒരുക്കിയത്. ലേഡി സൂപ്പർ സ്റ്റാറിനെ ഒരുക്കാൻ സാധിച്ചത് ഭാഗ്യമായി കരുതുന്നുവെന്ന് അനില കുറിച്ചു.
With “ Lady super star Nayanthara” Make up for a magazine - I have been fortunate to meet so many beautiful people. Makeup is a very intimate thing, This is a beautiful career that really allows you to connect with people on a deep level. #35years yrs challenge - Unlike today’s beauty culture, Only very few skin care & hair products were available then . Long back when I came to this proffession ,I prepared my own face packs with egg whites, fruits, vegetables,rice flour etc for my clients . For the makeup also only very few products were available here & I had to get it from abroad.For bridal makeup I charged only 500Rs😊sometimes nothing. It has given me experiences that I still find unreal. It’s a career that has allowed me to live a dream. Even now i am continuing with my passion 😍May be in a more deeper level 😊 #anilajosephbrides #nayanthara #ladysuperstarnayanthara #celebrity #gorgeous #supermodel#throwback
