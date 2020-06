When every thing I want to think and say about how fortunate I am to have you as my soulmate, is inadequate Sarita. ❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘😘❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘😘❤️❤️❤️❤️Happy Anniversary my L❤️VE. I can’t thank god enough .

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on Jun 6, 2020 at 12:06am PDT