81ാം വയസ്സിലും രാമായണം പുനഃസംപ്രേക്ഷണം ആസ്വദിച്ച് 'രാവണന്'
ലോക്ക്ഡൗണിനെ തുടര്ന്ന് ജനങ്ങളുടെ പ്രത്യേക അഭ്യര്ഥന പ്രകാരമാണ് രാമാനന്ദ് സാഗര് സംവിധാനം ചെയ്ത രാമായണം സീരിയല് ദൂരദര്ശനില് വീണ്ടും സംപ്രേഷണം ചെയ്തു തുടങ്ങിയത്.
സീരിയലില് രാവണനായി വേഷമിട്ട നടന് അര്വിന്ദ് ത്രിവേദിയുടെ വീഡിയോയാണ് ഇപ്പോള് സമൂഹ മാധ്യമങ്ങളില് തരംഗമായിരിക്കുന്നത്. അദ്ദേഹത്തിനിപ്പോള് പ്രായം 81-ാണ്.
രാമായണത്തില് രാവണന് സീതയെ അപഹരിച്ചുകൊണ്ടുപോകുന്ന ഭാഗം ഇരുന്ന് കണ്ട് ആസ്വദിക്കുന്ന അര്വിന്ദാണ് വീഡിയോയില്. കണ്ണെടുക്കാതെ വളരെ ആശങ്കയോടെ സീരിയൽ കാണുന്ന അര്വിന്ദ് അവസാനമാകുമ്പോള് കൈകള് കൂപ്പി പ്രാര്ഥിക്കുന്നതും കാണാം.
കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം സീതയായി അഭിനയിച്ച ദീപിക ചിക്കലിയ രാമായണത്തിലെ അണിയറ പ്രവര്ത്തകരെല്ലാം ഒന്നിച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന ഒരു ചിത്രം പങ്കുവെച്ചിരുന്നു.
