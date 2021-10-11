അന്തരിച്ച നടന്‍ നെടുമുടി വേണുവിന്റെ അപൂര്‍വ്വ വീഡിയോ പങ്കുവച്ച് സംവിധായകന്‍ രാജീവ് മേനോന്‍. നാടന്‍ സംഗീതത്തിനും ശാസ്ത്രീയസംഗീതത്തിനും പിന്നണിയില്‍ ഉപയോഗിക്കുന്ന തുകല്‍ വാദ്യമായ ഗഞ്ചിറ വായിക്കുന്ന വീഡിയോയാണ് രാജീവ് മേനോന്‍ പങ്കുവച്ചത്.

പ്രശസ്ത മൃദംഗവാദകന്‍ ഉമയാല്‍പുരം കെ.ശിവരാമനാണ് നെടുമുടിക്കൊപ്പം ഗഞ്ചിറ വായിക്കുന്നത്.

രാജീവ് മേനോന്‍ സംവിധാനം ചെയ്ത സര്‍വ്വം താളമയം എന്ന ചിത്രത്തില്‍ നെടുമുടി അഭിനയിച്ചിരുന്നു. ജി.വി പ്രകാശ്, അപര്‍ണ ബാലമുരളി തുടങ്ങിയവരാണ് മറ്റു പ്രധാനകഥാപാത്രങ്ങളെ അവതരിപ്പിച്ചത്.

#nedumudivenu was a legend, but every role he got into, he would try and get under the skin of the character, for Vembu iyer in #sarvanthaalamayam , he met #umayalpuramsivaraman spent time,jammed with him and he just got it right, Venusir was kind, generous and talented. Missyou! pic.twitter.com/MQyQplsAzW