A most familiar face on TV, Vikram Rozario is a 'must be artiste' on every Big banner program.

A versatile artist both in the studio and stage Vikram has been playing with all national level and international artists.

A regular in the stage concerts of Maestro Illayaraja, AR Rahman, Harris Jayaraj, Anirudh, Vidyasagar and a host of other composers Vikram also accompanies Shanker Mahadevan, Hariharan, Karthik, Haricharan and Foreign artists too.

Vikram Rozario is featured regularly on Vijay TV’s-Super singer.