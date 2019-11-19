Vikram Rozario
×
A most familiar face on TV, Vikram Rozario is a 'must be artiste' on every Big banner program.
A versatile artist both in the studio and stage Vikram has been playing with all national level and international artists.
A regular in the stage concerts of Maestro Illayaraja, AR Rahman, Harris Jayaraj, Anirudh, Vidyasagar and a host of other composers Vikram also accompanies Shanker Mahadevan, Hariharan, Karthik, Haricharan and Foreign artists too.
Vikram Rozario is featured regularly on Vijay TV’s-Super singer.