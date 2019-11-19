Steven Samuel Devassy is a child prodigy with acclaimed skills in both Singing and Playing the Drums. His energy packed performances on stage are acclaimed as electrifying and unbelievable by masters in the industry. He is recognized as the ‘Fastest Child Drummer ‘ and has been invited by leading music academies from the USA.

The world famous Cymbal manufacturer ‘ZILDJIAN’ has made Steven the brand ambassador for Zildjian Cymbals and he is the youngest in the world to receive such an honor.

Steven is the youngest child in the world to complete the grade 8 drums exam from the Trinity college of London, with a record score.

Steven, from a very young age was exposed to a high grade of music, which runs in his family.

Steven has been awarded by various bodies for his drum performances and has also attracted international attention through his songs on the You Tube, some of which have crossed the 40 million mark.

His ardent training in Mridangam under tutelage of various masters has made him proficient in complex rhythmic patterns which has labeled him as an ‘unbelievable child.’

Steven’s recent drum performances have attracted worldwide attention.

Recent Performances :

International children’s film festival, Hyderabad

India –West Indies one day international, Kochi

Airtel super singer show on Star Vijay network

Concert at AR.Rahman’s KM Music Conservatory

World Trade Centre concert, Chennai, Shell Corp

HSBC bank world convention, Pune

Infosys Day, TVM

International film festival, Mumbai

Mumbai Drum day 2018

Monsoon Raga,Trivandrum

Selected as Brand Ambassador for ” Peace for Children” and ZILDJIAN .

His rendering of the song’10000 reasons’ on the YOU TUBE has crossed 40 million views .