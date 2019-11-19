Sathyaprakash Dharmar is a playback singer and stage performer who is well-versed in Carnatic, semi-classical, devotional, light, and fusion music. He is predominantly active in the South Indian music industries. He was introduced in Anirudh Ravichander's debut film 3.

Sathyaprakash is known for his hits in commercial movies, independent albums, advertisements, and several corporate and cultural events. He not only performs concerts at several sabhas, but is also a frequent performer at multiple stage shows and live concerts across the globe.

He secured first prize in the state level carnatic music competition held by 'The New Indian Express' during the years 2003, 2004 & 2005 in Coimbatore.

He won the first prize in Carnatic music competition held by Kerala Cultural Centre in the year 2003 with the 'Kalaprathibha award'.

Airtel Super Singer, Season 3 show on Vijay TV was a life-changing experience. He was the first to be directly chosen to Top 20 contestants by the judges, mentioning a stand out performance, with no further levels of auditions. He earned tremendous support from public for his outstanding performance at the finals and was awarded the 'Best Performer of the Grand Finale' award at the special program held based on discussions by the judging panel and the Star Vijay television crew.

'The Vijay Tele Award' (September 2015) from Vijay TV for the favorite singer category for the song 'Ammadi Un Azhagu' from Vellaikaara Durai.

'MGR-Shivaji Academy Award' (January 2016) from TTPTU for the best playback singer for the song 'Aanaalum Indha Mayakkam' from 10 Endrathukulla.

'Young Achiever' (October 2011) Rotary club of metropolis, Coimbatore

'Voice of the World' by the Lions club, Chennai (September 2011)

'Youth Excellence Award' for the year 2012-2013 from Lions club, Coimbatore (December 2012).

'Scintillating Singer Award' for the year 2017 from Rotary club of Coimbatore west 3201.

'Best Playback Singer Award' for the year 2016-2017 from Provoke Lifestyle magazine for the song 'Nallai Allai' from the movie Kaatru Veliyidai.

'Best Male Playback Singer Award ' for the year 2017 from Hello fm 106.4 for 'Nallai Allai'.

'Benze Award' for the best playback singer category for the year 2017 from for the song 'Aalaporaan Thamizhan' from the movie Mensal.