Basanth Muralikrishnan, an aspiring young saxophonist, hails from a family of musicians from Los Angeles, California. USA. Basanth began his formal Carnatic vocal training at the tender age of three from his mother Rose Muralikrishnan, a renowned Carnatic vocalist, teacher, composer and director. Simultaneously, he was trained on the veena and keyboard by his father, a veena virtuoso and Guru N.Muralikrishnan NMK His sister, Dr. Amrithavarshini Muralikrishnan, a well known singer, song writer, composer and keyboardist, was his all time mentor and inspiration on both Carnatic and western training.

Basanth began his formal western Classical and Jazz training in saxophone under the tutelage of a great saxophone maestro Mr. Marco J. Zaragoza from Los Angeles, and shifted his focus to saxophone from then onwards. He started utilizing his Western and Carnatic training to fine tune his talents into Carnatic, Jazz and Western Genres in Saxophone.

Basanth, a 3 time Gold Award winner for his Saxophone playing in the USA, has performed in several prestigious venues around the world. The following are to name a few to add to his credits:

2000: At the tender age of 6 he was one of the special invitees to perform in AR Rahman's very first Live Concert in Los Angeles at the Oscar famous Red Carpet Shrine Auditorium, Hollywood, California.

2001- Present: A lead performer of the Spring Nectar Indian ensemble and a regular participating member of 'The Muralikrishnan Carnatic Quartet of Los Angeles, who gave several scintillating live performances around the world.

2006 - Won a prestigious President's Educational Gold Award from President George W Bush, while he was the president of the United States of America.

2010: Honor band awardee at District, State and at National level for Saxophone playing skills.

2011: Gave his debut concert at the prestigious Carnegie Hall, New York, USA and won a Gold Award at the NY's International Music Festival 2011.

2012: Hand picked to perform at the 2012 London Olympic Games

2012 : Went on Europe concert tour along with his wind symphony, performing at various prestigious venues in France, Paris, and London, England.

2013: Won a prestigious Gold Award as part of The Muralikrishnans Carnatic Quartet and Spring Nectar Indian Ensemble at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, California.

2014, A performance at the Carnegie Hall for the second time, and won a Gold Award again as part of The Muralikrishnan Carnatic Quartet and Spring Nectar Indian Ensemble's concert tour. The tour included many other performances at other great venues such as Brooklyn School of Music, Central Park and so forth.

2015: A gold Award recipient at the 26th Australian International Music Festival. This Concert tour included a grand appearance at Sydney Opera House, a performance at Verbrugghen Hall of Sydney Conservatorium of music, A concert at Sydney Town Hall, and an open air concert at Darling Harbour of Sydney.

Aside from the above performances, Basanth had played in many Western, Classical & Jazz recordings in the USA and India. He participated in numerous national and International level band festivals and competitions and bagged numerous awards and prizes for best saxophonist. After his arrival to Chennai, he has been successfully growing into the movie industry of south Indian feature films and background scores.

Basanth is currently pursuing his BE CSE degree from Anna University, CEG and Music.