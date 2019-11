Playback singer and Bass guitarist.



Aalaap Raju is a playback singer and a bass player from Chennai, India. His rendition of Enamo Aedho from the movie Ko composed by Harris Jayaraj topped the music charts for several months in 2011 and won him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer - 2011.

Awards[edit]

Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer - Tamil - 'Enamo Aedho' for Ko]

Edison Award for Best Male Playback Singer - 'Enamo Aedho' for Ko[

Vijay Award for Song of the Year (for Enamo Aedho) - 2011

Radio Mirchi Award for Song of the Year (for Enamo Aedho) - 2011

Edison Award for Best Singer - 2011

Chennai Times Award for Best Singer - 2011

Screen Moon Award for Best Singer - 2011

Kannadasan Award for Best Debutant Singer - 2011

Big FM Rising Star Award for Best Singer - 2011

Jaya Award for Best Debutant Singer - 2011

V4 Shivaji - MGR Award for Best Singer - 2011

Big FM Best Melody Singer Award - Tamil - 2013

Big FM Best Melody Singer Award (Independent Music) - Malayalam - 2013