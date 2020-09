Growing up I used to watch a lot of Mammookka movies like all of you. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’ll enter media or that I’ll even get to meet him in real life. When I did... I realised that some Heros in Movies are actually greater hero’s in real life. Mammookka is one such Hero. He is an inspiration. There are so many moments beautiful moments that I treasure but This day was extremely special because it was my first day of shoot with him on the sets of “Pullikkaran Stara” and I had lost my uncle on the same day early morning. (My mother’s youngest brother). As my whole family was off to Banglore for the funeral. My dad said work comes first and you have to stay back for the shoot. It wasn’t easy but I stayed back and went on set wearing a smile. I was at the set with mixed emotions. Crying but trying not to because I dint want my eyes to swell up, the scene we were shooting that day was in fact a funny scene. Soon Mammookka arrived on set and he somehow already knew what had happened to me. He walked up to me. spoke to me. Consoled me but the most beautiful part was, he asked me to call my mother. spoke to my her over the phone and consoled her. I mean. He dint have to do that. He is a super star! But he is a super ‘Human’ First. I will always consider the opportunity to have met him and known him as a blessing. He is a Gem. And i will forever be his fan girl. Happy Birthday Mammookka. You have a heart of Gold, and it’s rare to find in this industry ❤️ perhaps that’s why you are so loved. @mammootty

A post shared by Pearle Maaney (@pearlemaany) on Sep 7, 2020 at 12:47am PDT