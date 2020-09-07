പ്രിയപ്പെട്ട, ഇച്ചാക്ക; പിറന്നാൾ ആശംസകൾ നേർന്ന് സിനിമാലോകം
മമ്മൂട്ടി മോഹൻലാലിനൊപ്പം, മമ്മൂട്ടി പൃഥ്വിരാജിനോടൊപ്പം
മലയാളത്തിന്റെ മഹാനടൻ മമ്മൂട്ടിയ്ക്ക് പിറന്നാൾ ആശംസകൾ നേർന്ന് സിനിമാലോകം
My dear Ichakka..wish you a Happy Birthday and many more to come...Love you always....God bless 🙏Posted by Mohanlal on Sunday, 6 September 2020
Happy birthday Mammukka! 🤗❤️ Mammootty #HappyBirthdayMammukkaPosted by Prithviraj Sukumaran on Sunday, 6 September 2020
Dear Mammukka, humbly putting forward my felicitation to you on your birthday. May almighty bless you with happiness...Posted by Aju Varghese on Sunday, 6 September 2020
കാലത്തിനു മുമ്പേ സഞ്ചരിക്കുന്നു ഈ മഹാ (നടൻ )പ്രസ്ഥാനം.... മമ്മുക്ക ഓരോ നിമിഷത്തിലും നമ്മെ...Posted by Shaji Kailas on Sunday, 6 September 2020
" ഗുരുനാഥന് പിറന്നാൾ ആശംസകൾ "Posted by Jayasurya on Sunday, 6 September 2020
