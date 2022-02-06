ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി:  ഇന്ത്യയുടെ വാനമ്പാടി ലതാ മങ്കേഷ്‌കറുടെ മരണത്തില്‍ രാജ്യത്ത് രണ്ടുദിവസത്തെ ദുഃഖാചരണം. ഗായികയോടുള്ള ആദരസൂചകമായി രണ്ടുദിവസം ദേശീയ പതാക പകുതി താഴ്ത്തും. സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ വൃത്തങ്ങളെ ഉദ്ധരിച്ച് വാര്‍ത്താ ഏജന്‍സിയായ എ.എന്‍.ഐ.യാണ് ഇക്കാര്യം റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്തത്. 

ലതാ മങ്കേഷ്‌കറുടെ മരണത്തില്‍ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദി, രാഷ്ട്രപതി രാംനാഥ് കോവിന്ദ് തുടങ്ങിയവര്‍ അനുശോചനം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി.വാക്കുകള്‍ക്ക് അതീതമായ മനോവേദനയിലാണ് താനെന്നും ലതാ ദീദി നമ്മളെ വിട്ടുപിരിഞ്ഞെന്നും  പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ കുറിച്ചു. ലതാ മങ്കേഷ്‌കറിന്റെ വിയോഗം ഒരിക്കലും നികത്താന്‍ കഴിയാത്ത വിടവാണ്. ഇന്ത്യന്‍ സംസ്‌കാരത്തിന്റെ അതികായകയെന്ന നിലയില്‍ വരുംതലമുറകള്‍ അവരെ ഓര്‍ക്കും. ലതാ ദീദിയുടെ മരണത്തില്‍ ഇന്ത്യക്കാര്‍ക്കൊപ്പം ഞാനും ദുഃഖം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തുന്നു. അവരുടെ കുടുംബാംഗങ്ങളുമായി സംസാരിക്കുകയും അനുശോചനം അറിയിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു- മോദി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു. 

ലതാ മങ്കേഷ്‌കറിന്റെ വിയോഗം ഹൃദയഭേദകമാണെന്ന് രാഷ്ട്രപതി രാംനാഥ് കോവിന്ദ് ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ പറഞ്ഞു. അവരുടെ നേട്ടങ്ങള്‍ സമാനതകളില്ലാതെ നിലനില്‍ക്കുമെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ കുറിച്ചു.

ലതാ മങ്കേഷ്‌കര്‍ സംഗീതലോകത്തിന് നല്‍കിയ സംഭാവനകള്‍ വാക്കുകള്‍ക്ക് അതീതമാണെന്നും അവരുടെ വിയോഗം വ്യക്തിപരമായ നഷ്ടം കൂടിയാണെന്നും കേന്ദ്ര ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രി അമിത് ഷാ അനുസ്മരിച്ചു. ലതാ മങ്കേഷ്‌കറിന്റെ വിയോഗം രാജ്യത്തിന് തീരനഷ്ടമാണെന്ന് കേന്ദ്രമന്ത്രി നിതിന്‍ ഗഡ്കരിയും പറഞ്ഞു. 

Content Highlights: Lata mangeshkar demise; Two day national mourning in India, PM Modi and President tweets 