ഇന്ത്യയുടെ വാനമ്പാടി ലതാ മങ്കേഷ്‌ക്കറിന്റെ വേര്‍പാടില്‍ കണ്ണീരണിഞ്ഞ് ബോളിവുഡ്. 

ബോളിവുഡ് താരങ്ങളായ അക്ഷയ് കുമാര്‍, അനില്‍ കപൂര്‍, നിര്‍മാതാവ് ബോണി കപൂര്‍ സംഗീത സംവിധായകന്‍ എ.ആര്‍.റഹ്മാന്‍, അജയ് ദേവ്ഗന്‍, ദിയ മിര്‍സ തുടങ്ങി നിരവധി പേരാണ് തങ്ങളുടെ പ്രിയപ്പെട്ട ലതാജിക്ക് ആദരാഞ്ജലി അര്‍പ്പിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്. 


ഹൃദയത്തില്‍ ലതാജിക്കുളള സ്ഥാനം മറ്റൊരാള്‍ക്കും ഒരുകാലത്തും എടുക്കാനാവില്ലെന്ന് അനില്‍ കപൂര്‍ കുറിച്ചു. 

വരുംതലമുറയ്ക്ക് പോലും നിധിപോലെ കരുതാവുന്ന ഒരു വലിയ ഗാനശേഖരം സമ്മാനിച്ചാണ് ലതയുടെ മടക്കമെന്ന് ബോണി കപൂര്‍ ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു. 

ലതയുടെ ശബ്ദം എന്നും ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ശബ്ദമായിരിക്കുമെന്നാണ് ദിയ മിര്‍സ ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തത്. 

ലതാജിയുടെ പാട്ടുകള്‍ കേട്ട് വളരാനായതില്‍ നാം എത്ര ഭാഗ്യവാന്മാരാണെന്ന് അജയ് ദേവ്ഗണും ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

 

Content Highlights : Mourn demise of Nightingale of India