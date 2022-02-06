ഇന്ത്യയുടെ വാനമ്പാടി ലതാ മങ്കേഷ്‌ക്കറിന്റെ വേര്‍പാടില്‍ കണ്ണീരണിഞ്ഞ് ബോളിവുഡ്.

ബോളിവുഡ് താരങ്ങളായ അക്ഷയ് കുമാര്‍, അനില്‍ കപൂര്‍, നിര്‍മാതാവ് ബോണി കപൂര്‍ സംഗീത സംവിധായകന്‍ എ.ആര്‍.റഹ്മാന്‍, അജയ് ദേവ്ഗന്‍, ദിയ മിര്‍സ തുടങ്ങി നിരവധി പേരാണ് തങ്ങളുടെ പ്രിയപ്പെട്ട ലതാജിക്ക് ആദരാഞ്ജലി അര്‍പ്പിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്.

Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice!

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 6, 2022



ഹൃദയത്തില്‍ ലതാജിക്കുളള സ്ഥാനം മറ്റൊരാള്‍ക്കും ഒരുകാലത്തും എടുക്കാനാവില്ലെന്ന് അനില്‍ കപൂര്‍ കുറിച്ചു.

Heartbroken, but blessed to have known & loved this incredible soul...Lataji holds a place in our hearts that will never be taken by anyone else. That's how profoundly she has impacted our lives with her music.

May she rest in peace & light up the heavens with her brightness 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/HjgIQyE7mo — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 6, 2022

വരുംതലമുറയ്ക്ക് പോലും നിധിപോലെ കരുതാവുന്ന ഒരു വലിയ ഗാനശേഖരം സമ്മാനിച്ചാണ് ലതയുടെ മടക്കമെന്ന് ബോണി കപൂര്‍ ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

Deeply saddened by the news of @mangeshkarlata Ji’s passing away. She leaves behind a huge legacy of songs which will be treasured for generations to come.May her soul rest in peace. Condolences to the family. #NightingaleofIndia #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/svW9iZsQb4 — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) February 6, 2022

ലതയുടെ ശബ്ദം എന്നും ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ശബ്ദമായിരിക്കുമെന്നാണ് ദിയ മിര്‍സ ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തത്.

Lata Mangeshkarji’s voice will always be India’s voice. Our glorious nightingale of India. Our Bharat Ratna.



Om Shanti 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/UIzLfDBSit — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 6, 2022

ലതാജിയുടെ പാട്ടുകള്‍ കേട്ട് വളരാനായതില്‍ നാം എത്ര ഭാഗ്യവാന്മാരാണെന്ന് അജയ് ദേവ്ഗണും ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

An icon forever. I will always savour the legacy of her songs. How fortunate were we to have grown up listening to Lataji’s songs. Om Shanti. My deepest condolences to the Mangeshkar family🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 6, 2022

Content Highlights : Mourn demise of Nightingale of India